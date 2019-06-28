VIDEO: Check Out Ruby Rose In The New BATWOMAN Teaser From The CW

Jun. 28, 2019  

Batwoman is coming Sundays this fall to The CW!

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: Check Out Ruby Rose In The New BATWOMAN Teaser From The CW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For MOULIN ROUGE!, 'Freedom'
  • VIDEO: Hong Kong Protesters Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES; Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Comments
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party
  • VIDEO: Watch the New York City Gay Mens Chorus Perform 'What If Truth Is All We Have?' Written By Ann Hampton Callaway
  • BWW Exclusive: A History of Provincetown, Massachusetts- The Birthplace of American Theater
  • VIDEO: Watch Olly Dobson Record 'Back in Time' from BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup