MyoStorm's Jono DiPeri, Shaquille Walker, and Jared Ward have an offer from Mark Cuban -- but he needs an answer immediately or he's pulling the offer. They like the offer but decide to ask around, and they get more offers. But their next choice makes a few of the Sharks quite upset.

From 'Episode 5,' season 11, episode 5 of Shark Tank. Watch the clip below!

Watch SHARK TANK SUNDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You