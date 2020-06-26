VIDEO: Charlie Puth Performs 'Girlfriend' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with the very busy Charlie Puth, who tells James the story of how he and Elton John came to collaborate, which included Elton visiting his home to make the song.

Puth also performs his new single, "Girlfriend," which he first made a few years ago.

Listen below!

