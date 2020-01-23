VIDEO: Charlie Hunnam Talks Online Chess on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Article Pixel Jan. 23, 2020  

When James mentions he's known his guest Charlie Hunnam for more than 20 years, he learns Charlie wasn't a man of many friends and became a very good chess player online using the alias The Mantis.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

