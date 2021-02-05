VIDEO: Camila Mendes Talks About the End of RIVERDALE on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The series will jump into the future for its final season.
Camila Mendes talks about the newest season of Riverdale, what the cast did together during quarantine and a game they came up with to play in between takes.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
