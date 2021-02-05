Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Camila Mendes Talks About the End of RIVERDALE on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The series will jump into the future for its final season.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Camila Mendes talks about the newest season of Riverdale, what the cast did together during quarantine and a game they came up with to play in between takes.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Camila Mendes Talks About the End of RIVERDALE on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More TV Stories
SON OF THE SOUTH, Final Performance By Brian Dennehy, Will Be Available On Film Photo

SON OF THE SOUTH, Final Performance By Brian Dennehy, Will Be Available On Film

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Artwork Revealed, Featuring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Photo

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Artwork Revealed, Featuring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Comedian Byron Kennedy Signs With Marathon Talent Agency Photo

Comedian Byron Kennedy Signs With Marathon Talent Agency

SHOPLIFTERS OF THE WORLD Will Be Released March 26 Photo

SHOPLIFTERS OF THE WORLD Will Be Released March 26


More Hot Stories For You