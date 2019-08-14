VIDEO: CRANK YANKERS to Return to Comedy Central on September 25

With a first public look at the returning favorite, Comedy Central announced today that Crank Yankers kicks off an all-new season on September 25th at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, following the season 23 premiere of South Park.

Watch the trailer below!

Season 5 will feature beloved characters such as Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, The Truth, Terrence Catheter, Mr. Birchum and more, with voice talent including, but not limited to, Adam Carolla, Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Nikki Glaser, David Alan Grier, Kathy Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Abbi Jacobson, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Thomas Lennon, Demetri Martin, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Moynihan, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Ross, Tony Barbieri, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy O. Yang, and Derek Waters.

As previously announced at TCA in February, Comedy Central has ordered 20 episodes of 30-minute comedy, marking the beloved series' return to the brand. The show will keep its familiar format and include updates for a digitally driven audience, with the world's favorite irreverent puppets pranking on phones, online, and any venue where trouble can be made. This will be Jimmy Kimmel's first project for his newly formed production banner KIMMELOT. Jonathan Kimmel will serve as showrunner and executive producer, joined by executive producers/creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison.









