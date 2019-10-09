VIDEO: CBS Shares a Preview of the Next Episode of THE UNICORN

When Wade's friends encourage him to join a support group for partners who have lost a spouse to help him deal with his anger, Wade's shocked by the advice he's given by the host of the support group, Caroline (Betsy Brandt), on THE UNICORN, Thursday, Oct. 10 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) Only CBS.

Watch a preview below!

THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment. With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.





Related Articles View More TV Stories