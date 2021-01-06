VIDEO: Busta Rhymes Shares His First Rap Name on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Busta Rhymes is starting the new year with some motivational words and a whole new bod. He gets candid about what to expect on his new album "Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God" and how he had to change his perspective to keep himself on the right path. He also reveals that his first rap name was very uncool, but it helped him find the name Busta Rhymes.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

