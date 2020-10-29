VIDEO: Bryan Washington Talks Obama's Book List on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Bryan Washington discusses the inspiration for his new novel.
Bryan Washington discusses the inspiration for his new novel Memorial, opens up about receiving feedback from friends and collaborators and explains how he learned to write narratives from renting movies at Blockbuster.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- BWW Exclusive: Watch Nina West's Halloween Parody of 'Hello' from THE BOOK OF MORMON
- VIDEO: Misty Copeland Surprises the Founder of 'Brown Girls Do Ballet' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Bowie Biopic STARDUST