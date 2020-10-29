Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bryan Washington Talks Obama's Book List on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel

Bryan Washington discusses the inspiration for his new novel.

Oct. 29, 2020  

Bryan Washington discusses the inspiration for his new novel Memorial, opens up about receiving feedback from friends and collaborators and explains how he learned to write narratives from renting movies at Blockbuster.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Bryan Washington Talks Obama's Book List on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You