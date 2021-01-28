VIDEO: Bridget Everett Talks About Scoring Her Own HBO Show on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Bridget Everett spills on fulfilling her lifelong dream of scoring her own HBO show, talks about working with Allison Janney and Wanda Sykes on Breaking News in Yuba County and shares how proud she is of her puppy for becoming a movie star.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!