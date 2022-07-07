Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bravo Shares THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Mid-Season Trailer

New episodes of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA air Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo.

Jul. 7, 2022  

Bravo has shared a new look what's still to come this season on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. New episodes air Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo.

The hit series' fourteenth season features Kandi Burruss, who is as driven as ever with ambitions to dominate music, Broadway, film, and television. Kandi's son, Ace, has plans to follow in his mother's footsteps and begins to act alongside Kandi. At home, Todd and Mama Joyce reignite old battles surrounding estate plans for THE FAMILY and their future success.

Kenya Moore's confidence shines bright after a whirlwind season DANCING WITH THE STARS in Los Angeles and spending time in Turks & Caicos. Raising daughter Brooklyn is her top priority, but she still finds time to focus on her business as her haircare line reaches new heights. Despite making peace last season, tensions rise between Kenya and Marlo, and with years of history, the two may never be able to see eye-to-eye.

Shereé Whitfield is back and Chateau Shereé is complete! After years of anticipation, SHE by Shereé finally launches and the long-awaited Spring/Summer joggers hit the marketplace. Her old flame Tyrone is back in the picture, but with a complicated past, the rekindling of their relationship doesn't run according to plan.

Marlo Hampton doesn't a miss a beat when it comes to fashion, but finds herself with a full plate as she balances raising her nephews while facing the family's hard times and growing pains. Her business, Lé Archive, is expanding, but not all the ladies are buying what she's selling.

Marlo and Kandi's relationship is in question after an altercation goes below the belt.

Back for her sophomore season, Drew Sidora returns with a major glow-up and new acting gigs and business ventures in the works. From BROKEN TRUST and questionable assistants, Drew and her husband, Ralph, confront the strains in their relationship head-on through couples counseling.

Joining the cast this season is Sanya Richards-Ross, a mother, wife, professional athlete, and Olympic medalist. Focused on expanding her professional ventures while still prioritizing her family, Sanya and her husband contemplate if the time is right to have another child. With live-in parents, her family and Jamaican upbringing is at the forefront of her life. This season, Sanya brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a much-needed tropical getaway.

Watch the new mid-season trailer here:

