VIDEO: Brandy Clark Performs 'Who You Thought I Was' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Brandy Clark is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has created career-defining hits for artists like Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and more. She joins the show to perform her new song, "Who You Thought I Was," from her album "Your Life Is a Record."
