VIDEO: Brandy Clark Performs 'Who You Thought I Was' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Watch the performance below!

Brandy Clark is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has created career-defining hits for artists like Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and more. She joins the show to perform her new song, "Who You Thought I Was," from her album "Your Life Is a Record."

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

