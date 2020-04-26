VIDEO: Brad Pitt Plays Dr. Anthony Fauci in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE At-Home Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned with its second at-home edition last night, April 25. The show's Cold Open featured Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In the sketch, Dr. Fauci addresses the public to decipher the coronavirus misinformation President Trump has been spreading.

Watch the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





