VIDEO: Bernie Sanders Shares Why He Wants Joe Biden to be Elected President

Senator Bernie Sanders was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers! During the interview, Sanders breaks down what the reallocation of resources from police departments back into communities could do for crime rates in America.

Senator Sanders also addresses billionaires adding to their wealth while others are living paycheck to paycheck in the United States and shares why he wants Joe Biden to be elected as president.

Watch the interview below!

