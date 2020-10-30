VIDEO: Ben Feldman Talks About How SUPERSTORE Addresses the Pandemic on TODAY SHOW
Actor Ben Feldman joins the 3rd hour of TODAY.
Actor Ben Feldman joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about filming the sixth season of "Superstore" and how the sitcom is addressing the pandemic onscreen.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
