VIDEO: Ben Feldman Talks About How SUPERSTORE Addresses the Pandemic on TODAY SHOW

Actor Ben Feldman joins the 3rd hour of TODAY.

Oct. 30, 2020  

Actor Ben Feldman joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about filming the sixth season of "Superstore" and how the sitcom is addressing the pandemic onscreen.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

