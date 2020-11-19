VIDEO: Ashley Tisdale Dances to 5 Seconds of Summer's 'She Looks So Perfect' While Pregnant

Ashley Tisdale took to Instagram to show off her moves, dancing to a viral TikTok song while pregnant!

Tisdale shook her stuff to the song making waves on the social media scene, 5 Seconds of Summer's She Looks So Perfect.

Watch the video below!

Ashley Tisdale is an American actress, singer, and producer. During her childhood, she appeared in more than 100 TV advertisements and had roles in theatre and television shows. In 2004, she was cast as Maddie Fitzpatrick in Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and rose to prominence in 2006 as Sharpay Evans in the television film High School Musical. The High School Musical series included three films and the spin-off Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure (2011).

Tisdale's resultant popularity led her to sign a record deal with Warner Bros. Records in 2006. Her debut album, Headstrong (2007), was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and features the single "He Said She Said". Two years later, Tisdale released her second studio album, Guilty Pleasure.

Tisdale announced work on her third studio album in 2013, releasing the promotional single "You're Always Here". She had the leading role in the horror comedy film Scary Movie 5 (2013). Tisdale has continued to appear in television roles, joining the main cast of Clipped (2015). She also served as executive producer of the ABC Family television series Young & Hungry (2014-2018). In 2018, Tisdale returned to music with the release of the singles "Voices in My Head" and "Love Me & Let Me Go". Her third studio album and first in a decade, Symptoms, was released in May 2019. Recently, Tisdale starred as Jenny Kenney in the CBS sitcom Carol's Second Act (2019-2020).

