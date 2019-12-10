VIDEO: Ashley Graham Talks About Her Co-Ed Baby Shower on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Dec. 10, 2019  

Ashley Graham talks about her non-traditional baby shower, where she gave guests real tattoos and piercings, and why she has celebs on her Pretty Big Deal podcast take their shoes off for interviews.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham Talks About Her Co-Ed Baby Shower on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN and INTO THE WOODS in Her Car
  • VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Weezer's 'Lost in the Woods' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Watch Jeanna De Waal and David Bryan Perform 'If' from Broadway-Bound DIANA Musical
  • VIDEO: Meet the London Cast of BE MORE CHILL
  • VIDEO: Angie Schworer and More in ANNIE at the Ogunquit Playhouse