VIDEO: Ashley Graham Talks About Her Co-Ed Baby Shower on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Ashley Graham talks about her non-traditional baby shower, where she gave guests real tattoos and piercings, and why she has celebs on her Pretty Big Deal podcast take their shoes off for interviews.

