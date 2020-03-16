VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Coronavirus Message With His Ponies

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to share a video message with his fans on social media regarding the recently announced measures to combat coronavirus. His video was captioned "Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together" and it featured his ponies, Lulu and Whiskey.

In the video, he tells his fans, "No more restaurants, forget all that. Gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window. You stay home."

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Sunday that the city was to close all bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms and cinemas in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

