VIDEO: Apple Unveils Trailer for MYTHIC QUEST: RAVEN'S BANQUET from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz

Apple today released the first official trailer for its highly anticipated, original comedy series, "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz - the team behind "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." All nine, half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy will debut globally on Friday, February 7, exclusively on Apple TV+. The series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

Watch the trailer below!

The series follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company's creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot, for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Megan Ganz ("Modern Family," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") also executive produce.

The new series will premiere globally and exclusively on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at https://tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You