VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE AFTERPARTY First Episode for Free on YouTube

In celebration of today's global debut of the murder-mystery comedy "The Afterparty," Apple TV+ released the first episode on YouTube.

Join the cast and creators on Twitter for a live watch party of the new Apple Original series tonight, Friday, January 28 at 5pm PT #TheAfterparty. Participants include: Chris Miller - @chrizmillr (Creator, Director, Writer and Executive Producer), Phil Lord - @philiplord (Writer and Executive Producer), Tiffany Haddish - @TiffanyHaddish ("Detective Danner"), and more.

The first three episodes of "The Afterparty" are now streaming on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 4. From Academy Award-winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the eight-episode season stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

From Academy Award-winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, "The Afterparty" is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character's account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective.

Miller, who created and directed the series, serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony KING ("Search Party," "Dead to Me") also executive produces the series. Lord Miller's SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which was produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller's expansive five-year overall television deal.

Watch the complete first episode here: