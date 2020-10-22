Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 22, 2020  

Anthony Mackie shares when his bromance with Sebastian Stan first blossomed, announces that his voting initiative I Am A Man has helped tens of thousands of young men register to vote and talks about his short-lived career in high school politics.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

VIDEO: Anthony Mackie Says He Was Impeached in Ninth Grade on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


