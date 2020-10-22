VIDEO: Anthony Mackie Says He Was Impeached in Ninth Grade on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Anthony Mackie shares when his bromance with Sebastian Stan first blossomed.

Anthony Mackie shares when his bromance with Sebastian Stan first blossomed, announces that his voting initiative I Am A Man has helped tens of thousands of young men register to vote and talks about his short-lived career in high school politics.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

