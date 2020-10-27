VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Talks About Her Costume for THE WITCHES
Anne Hathaway talks about the challenges of picking a costume.
Anne Hathaway talks about the challenges of picking a costume for "The Witches" while pregnant, and getting a mold of her face for prosthetics.
Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!