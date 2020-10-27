Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Talks About Her Costume for THE WITCHES

Anne Hathaway talks about the challenges of picking a costume.

Oct. 27, 2020  

Anne Hathaway talks about the challenges of picking a costume for "The Witches" while pregnant, and getting a mold of her face for prosthetics.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

