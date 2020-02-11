VIDEO: An Influencer Lets Her Fans Decide Her Treatment on THE GOOD DOCTOR

After a social media influencer (guest star Chelsea Alden) posts a photo of Shaun (Freddie Highmore) on her accounts, Shaun feels like his privacy has been taken away, and isn't happy. And when the influencer allows her fans to decide on which surgical method to choose, Shaun is disappointed.

From 'Influence,' season 3, episode 14 of The Good Doctor. Watch the clip below!

Watch THE GOOD DOCTOR MONDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





