VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Talks About Her New Talk Show on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Amber Ruffin shares the process of having her own talk show.

Amber Ruffin shares the process of having her own talk show, The Amber Ruffin Show, reveals how she and her husband are functioning throughout quarantine and describes her experience writing a book with her sister.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You