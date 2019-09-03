VIDEO: Amazon Prime Video Releases Teaser for THE FAMILY MAN

Srikant Tiwari is not your average Family Man, who is he? Amazon Prime Video gives you a sneak peek into the life of THE FAMILY Man - Srikant Tiwari, who is 'a middle class guy but a world-class spy'.

Watch the teaser below!

Marking creator duo - Raj & DK's (Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK), digital debut, THE FAMILY Man is set to release this September.

The drama-thriller follows THE JOURNEY of Srikant Tiwari, played by Padma Shri awardee and National Award winner - Manoj Bajpayee, as he wears multiple hats, that of a family man and an undercover spy.

The show features an all-start cast - National Award winner Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, and many more.

