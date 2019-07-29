VIDEO: Amazon Prime Releases Trailer for UNDONE Starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk
Are we stuck in a loop or is there more to life? Amazon Prime Video releases the official trailer for Undone, a genre-bending animated series starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk.
Watch the trailer below!
UNDONE is a half-hour, genre-bending, animated series that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character Alma, a twenty-eight-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas. After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father's death.
Undone premieres September 13, 2019.