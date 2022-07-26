VIDEO: Ali Stroker, Matt Bomer & More Star in Netflix's ECHOES Limited Series Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for the new limited series, Echoes. All seven episodes will begins streaming on August 19.

The series stars Michelle Monaghan (LENI and GINA), Matt Bomer (JACK), Daniel Sunjata (CHARLIE), Ali Stroker (CLAUDIA), Karen Robinson (SHERIFF LOUISE FLOSS), Rosanny Zayas (DEPUTY PAULA MARTINEZ), Michael O'Neill (VICTOR), Celia Weston (GRANDMA GEORGIA TAYLOR), Gable Swanlund (MATHILDA), Tyner Rushing (MARIA), Hazel and Ginger Mason(YOUNG LENI and GINA), Alise Willis (MEG), and Maddie Nichols (NATASHA)

Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

The series is executive produced by Imogen Banks (The Beautiful Lie, Offspring, Sisters) and Endemol Shine Banks Australia. Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways) serve as showrunners.

Watch the new trailer here: