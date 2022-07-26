Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ali Stroker, Matt Bomer & More Star in Netflix's ECHOES Limited Series Trailer

All seven episodes will begins streaming on August 19.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 26, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for the new limited series, Echoes. All seven episodes will begins streaming on August 19.

The series stars Michelle Monaghan (LENI and GINA), Matt Bomer (JACK), Daniel Sunjata (CHARLIE), Ali Stroker (CLAUDIA), Karen Robinson (SHERIFF LOUISE FLOSS), Rosanny Zayas (DEPUTY PAULA MARTINEZ), Michael O'Neill (VICTOR), Celia Weston (GRANDMA GEORGIA TAYLOR), Gable Swanlund (MATHILDA), Tyner Rushing (MARIA), Hazel and Ginger Mason(YOUNG LENI and GINA), Alise Willis (MEG), and Maddie Nichols (NATASHA)

Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

The series is executive produced by Imogen Banks (The Beautiful Lie, Offspring, Sisters) and Endemol Shine Banks Australia. Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways) serve as showrunners.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Ali Stroker, Matt Bomer & More Star in Netflix's ECHOES Limited Series Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: BET+ Shares THE MS. PAT SHOW Season Two Trailer
July 26, 2022

The Ms. Pat Show, which received a Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series”, is a BET+ multi-camera sitcom that’s inspired by the stand-up comedy and memoir of comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams. The show follows a fictionalized version of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up performer in middle America.
Dom Dolla Announced as Headliner for Up & Up Festival
July 26, 2022

The Monster Energy Up & Up concept is like the Final Four of College Music Festivals: Up & Up ambassador teams rally their student bodies in an intense 48-hour campaign to generate the most ticket pre-sales to a festival that they will co-produce — but only if their school wins. The festival only processes credit cards from the winning schools. 
Little Dragon Release a Remix of OLAN's 'Wake & Return'
July 26, 2022

The Swedish quartet has established itself as one of the world’s most beloved bands. Unafraid to experiment and continually evolve their sound, Little Dragon have released six studio albums, each genre-defying as the last, whilst also collaborating with the likes of Gorillaz, SBTRKT, Flume, De La Soul and many more.
'Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History' 1961 Concert to Be Released on High-Definition Audio
July 26, 2022

The Canadian label High Definition Tape Transfers, Inc. (HDTT), which specializes in high-definition releases of classical, jazz and pop classics and whose extensive catalogue ranges from Duke Ellington to Gustav Mahler, is proud to release the high-definition release of Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History.
Taimane Releases New Single 'Pipeline's Daughter'
July 26, 2022

The single, “Pipeline’s Daughter,” and accompanying music video are available now. In June, Taimane kicked off her first tour since before the pandemic playing a string of dates across the United Kingdom including performances at the Glastonbury Festival sharing the bill with 2022 headliners Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar.