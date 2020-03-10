VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez Talks J. Lo's SUPERBOWL Performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Alex Rodriguez shares his point of view on his fiancé Jennifer Lopez's SUPER BOWL halftime show prep and performance, reacts to winning a golf tournament with Tiger Woods and explains how he's investing in Presidente beer and baseball's future.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

