VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Returns to SNL For Impeachment Trial Cold Open

Alec Baldwin returned to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE once again last night, February 1st, with his iconic portrayal of Donald Trump, for a new cold open that centered around the impeachment trial.

In the sketch, JUDGE MATHIS (Kenan Thompson) presides over the Trump impeachment trial everyone wish had happened but didn't.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

