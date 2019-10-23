VIDEO: Alan Alda Talks MARRIAGE STORY on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Oct. 23, 2019  

Actor Alan Alda chats on the 3rd hour of TODAY about his new film called "Marriage Story," his "Clear+Vivid" podcast and his TV series "Ray Donovan." He sings the praises of his "Marriage Story" costars, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, saying they delivered such "genuine" performances.

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Alan Alda Talks MARRIAGE STORY on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Chris Evans Helps Childhood Theatre Company Secure a Permanent Home
  • VIDEO: Julie Andrews Opens Up About Going to Therapy on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Adam Pascal in 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN
  • VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Dressed as Mary Poppins for Halloween