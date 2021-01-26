Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Adam Lambert Talks About AMERICAN IDOL & Gay Artists on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

He says there have been up and downs, but there has been 'so much progress made' in the music and entertainment industry.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Adam Lambert feels hopeful about how things have changed for gay artists since he was on "American Idol" in 2009. He says there have been up and downs, but there has been "so much progress made" in the music and entertainment industry, and he is thankful for his experience. Tune in for the full interview with Adam Lambert.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

