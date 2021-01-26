VIDEO: Adam Lambert Talks About AMERICAN IDOL & Gay Artists on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Adam Lambert feels hopeful about how things have changed for gay artists since he was on "American Idol" in 2009. He says there have been up and downs, but there has been "so much progress made" in the music and entertainment industry, and he is thankful for his experience. Tune in for the full interview with Adam Lambert.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

