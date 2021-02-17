VIDEO: AFI Awards Celebrate BETTER CALL SAUL

AFI AWARDS celebrates BETTER CALL SAUL with brand new content featuring the star and co-creators. Bob Odenkirk accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the show to the AFI Movie Club audience. In this new "Behind the Scene," BETTER CALL SAUL co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan discuss the episode "Bagman" from the show's fifth season, which Gilligan calls "the hardest thing he's ever directed."

"BETTER CALL SAUL continues its monumental crawl through the desert of moral ambiguity as its soul breaks from bad to worse. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould expand the shameless indignities of personal ambition with every weapon in their narrative arsenal as Bob Odenkirk's pitifully hilarious opportunist finds an equally righteous void in the masterful turn of Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler. Together, they worm their way through an imagined American dream." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Iesha Daboya, Screenwriting Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree BETTER CALL SAUL.