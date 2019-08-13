VIDEO: A24 Releases the Trailer for THE KILL TEAM, Starring Nat Wolff, Alexander Skarsgard

A24 has released the first trailer for THE KILL TEAM, starring Nat Wolff and Alexander Skarsgård.



When Andrew Briggman (Nat Wolff), a young soldier in the US invasion of Afghanistan, witnesses other recruits killing innocent civilians under the direction of a sadistic leader, Sergeant Deeks (Alexander Skarsgård), he considers reporting them to higher-ups - but the heavily-armed, increasingly violent platoon becomes suspicious that someone in their ranks has turned on them, and Andrew begins to fear that he'll be the next target.

Watch the trailer below!

From writer-director Dan Krauss, and based on the same events that inspired his award-winning 2013 documentary of the same name, The Kill Team is an urgent and explosive recounting of one of the darkest incidents in the not-so-distant history of American military exploits.

The film also stars Adam Long, Jonathan Whitesell, Brian "Sene" Marc, Osy Ikhile, Anna Francolini, and Rob Morrow.

THE KILL TEAM is in theaters and on demand on October 25, 2019.





