VIDEO: A24 Releases a Teaser Trailer For Upcoming Film ZOLA

The film does not yet have a release date.

A24 has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming film, Zola!

"Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full of suspense."

Thus began the odyssey of one A'Ziah King, aka ZOLA. From acclaimed writer/director Janicza Bravo, Zola's stranger than fiction saga, which she first told in a now iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets, comes to dazzling cinematic life.

Zola (newcomer Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who seduces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of "hoeism" rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some Tampa gangsters and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.

