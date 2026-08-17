Tyriq Withers & Chase Infiniti Pitched As Kerry Washington's 'Scandal' Kids

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Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a conversation that turned into a playful pitch: could the two actors pass as Kerry Washington's kids in a hypothetical 'Scandal' continuation? The bit gave Hudson's studio audience a lighthearted moment built around the idea rather than a straightforward promotional sit-down.

The segment centered on Withers and Infiniti riffing on the comparison together, with Hudson steering the conversation toward the kind of playful hypothetical casting exercise that has become a familiar part of her daytime format. Rather than digging into specific credits or projects, the appearance leaned into chemistry between the two guests and their willingness to play along with the premise.

The exchange fits a pattern on Hudson's show of pairing guests for spontaneous, bit-driven segments rather than standard interview rundowns, giving viewers a look at guests interacting with each other in unscripted, comedic territory.

The 'Scandal' framing gave the segment its hook, with Hudson and her audience imagining Washington's character extending into a new generation through Withers and Infiniti, even as the conversation stayed grounded in playful speculation rather than any confirmed project.

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