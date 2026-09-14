Tyler Perry Reveals He's Moving to Puerto Rico, Pulling Back on Workload

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Tyler Perry sat down with Justin Sylvester for an extended interview on TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE and revealed he is moving to Puerto Rico and intentionally pulling back on his workload. The filmmaker also told Sylvester he hasn't been on a date in 30 years, a detail he offered candidly during the wide-ranging conversation.

Perry used the sit-down to reflect on the role Black communities have played in his career, and he opened up about the loss of his mother, a subject he has addressed in other recent interviews. He also spoke about fatherhood, describing what it means to him to be a dad.

The revelations about relocating and slowing down mark a notable shift for a filmmaker known for a heavy production schedule. Perry did not detail what the reduced workload will mean for his current television and film projects, but the comments suggest a deliberate change in how he plans to balance his personal life going forward.

Perry has recently discussed similarly personal territory elsewhere, including explaining why marriage is off the table for him during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. In that same conversation, he also addressed losing his mother, a topic he returned to during the TODAY interview.

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