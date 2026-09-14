9-Year-Old Pastor Luke Blesses Jennifer Hudson, Gets Tyler Perry Surprise on JHUD SHOW

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A nine-year-old faith leader known as Pastor Luke visited THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW and offered host Jennifer Hudson a special blessing before being surprised with an appearance tied to Tyler Perry. The segment gave Hudson and the studio audience a moment built around the young guest's message rather than a typical celebrity sit-down.

Pastor Luke has built a following through his Instagram account according_2luke and is the author of a devotional book titled Finding God Every Day: A 90-Day Devotional by a Kid, for Kids. The book positions him as a young voice in faith-based content aimed at children, and his appearance on Hudson's program extended that platform to a national daytime audience.

The surprise involving Tyler Perry added an unexpected turn to the segment, pairing the young pastor's blessing with a moment orchestrated around the filmmaker and producer. Perry has made previous appearances on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, including a sit-down where he and Hudson broke into an impromptu duet.

That prior visit also saw Perry open up about his personal life on the program. Tyler Perry and Jennifer Hudson Break Into Impromptu Duet on JHUD SHOW details that earlier musical moment between the two, offering context for how Perry's presence has factored into other segments on Hudson's daytime show.

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