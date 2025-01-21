Tyler Henry to Bring 'An Evening of Hope and Healing' Tour Across the U.S.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry will bring his extraordinary live show to audiences across the nation with his highly anticipated new tour, An Evening of Hope and Healing.

Known for his two hit NETFLIX series, Live from the Other Side and Life After Death with Tyler Henry, and his first show, E! Entertainment’s mega-hit Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, Tyler has captivated audiences worldwide with his compelling readings and messages from the other side, offering insight, hope, and inspiration to those seeking answers and comfort.

His An Evening of Hope and Healing tour will bring that same live experience to audiences all across the country. With over 700,000 requests for readings from his followers, Tyler decided that a live show tour would be the most effective way to reach even more of his ever-expanding audience in need of healing. During this life-changing live show, Tyler shares his story and then gives incredibly accurate, jaw dropping, personal live audience member readings with messages from their departed loved ones. These astounding messages from the other side bring the audience to both tears and laughter, while giving them the proof, hope and understanding that “Our loved ones never really leave us.”

Tickets for Evening of Hope and Healing tour dates in May through November 2025 go on sale Friday, January 24, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tour dates in February through April 2025 are on sale now. For ticketing links and more information, see below and visit here.

Tour Dates

Sun., Feb. 16 Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV *

Fri., Feb. 28 Pala Casino Spa and Resort Pala, CA*

Fri., Mar. 14 Event Center at Seven Feathers Casino Resort Canyonville, OR *

Sat., Mar. 15 Event Center at Seven Feathers Casino Resort Canyonville, OR (SOLD OUT)

Fri., Apr. 4 Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH *

Sun., Apr. 6 Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana Gary, IN *

Fri., May 16 Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ ^

Sun., May 18 Kiva Auditorium Albuquerque, NM ^

Wed., Jul. 30 Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ ^

Thu., Aug. 1 Parx Casino - Xcite Center Bensalem, PA *

Sat., Sep. 13 Silver Legacy Resort Casino Reno, NV ^

Sat., Sep. 27 Fallsview Casino Resort Niagara Falls, ON ^

Thu., Oct. 16 Fred Kavli Theater Thousand Oaks, CA ~

Sat., Oct. 18 Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage Rancho Mirage, CA ^

Fri., Nov. 7 Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN ^

Sat., Nov. 8 Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN ^

* On sale now.

^ On sale beginning Jan. 24.

~ On sale beginning Jan. 31.

Growing up in a small town in central California, Tyler began receiving intuitive mental images when he was only 10 years old with the foretelling of his grandmother’s death. Intimate communication with a deceased loved one evolved into "reading" classmates, and Tyler soon found himself the victim of schoolyard bullying. Between speaking to the dead and predicting people’s futures, while juggling math homework and gym class, life for a teenage medium in a small town became anything but easy. Word of his talents spread so quickly that Tyler relocated to Los Angeles and Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry was born.

Through his three hit TV series, this young medium has one-on–one readings with top celebrities including: Ellen DeGeneres, Sophia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Jim Parsons, Kristen Chenowith, Ron Gronkowski, RuPaul, Chrissy Metz Jim Parsons, Eva Longoria, Allison Janney, Chrissy Metz, Kris Jenner, Bobby Brown, Portia de Rossi, Mel B, Lil’ Kim, Dr. Drew, Ru Paul, Khole and Kim Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, and many more.

Tyler also gives one-on-one readings virtually every week on his membership site and is a best-selling author with his first book, Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side and his second book, Here and Hereafter.

