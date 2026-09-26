Twisty The Clown Returns As AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Unveils New Sneak Peeks

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Twisty the Clown is heading back into the spotlight, with FX confirming that John Carroll Lynch will reprise the role for AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13. A new scene released by the network shows the character terrorizing a Los Angeles clown school run by guest star Tig Notaro, marking one of the season's first extended looks at how the anthology series is folding fan-favorite characters back into its thirteenth installment.

The first clip centers entirely on that reunion, with Twisty's return to the story played for maximum shock as he disrupts Notaro's clown class. The scene is drawn from the season's second episode and gives audiences their clearest sense yet of how the character factors into the new run, following FX's pattern this season of bringing back performers from earlier chapters of the franchise.

A second video shifts focus away from performance and toward craft, offering what FX describes as a look at "the cinematography and production design of AHS:13." Titled "The Look," the footage walks through visual choices shaping the season, giving a behind-the-scenes view of how the show's production team is building its atmosphere for this installment.

Both releases arrive as part of FX's continued rollout for the milestone season, which the network has framed around "everyone's most feared number." AMERICAN HORROR STORY, created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has earned more than 100 Emmy nominations since debuting in 2011 and has been streamed over 700 million hours worldwide, a run FX credits with helping originate the modern limited series format.

The new footage follows a steady stream of season 13 previews, including the new title sequence FX unveiled ahead of the premiere, as the network continues building anticipation around the show's mix of returning faces and fresh production detail.

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