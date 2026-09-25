Martha Reeves Joins Jennifer Hudson for Surprise 'Heat Wave' Duet
The Motown legend brought her signature hit to the studio stage for an impromptu performance.
Martha Reeves brought her Motown classic 'Heat Wave' to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, joining host Jennifer Hudson for a live duet of the song that helped define her career as the frontwoman of Martha and the Vandellas. The moment turned into a shared performance between the two singers, with Hudson stepping in alongside Reeves for a rendition of the track in front of the studio audience.
Reeves rose to fame in the 1960s as the voice behind a string of Motown hits with the Vandellas, with 'Heat Wave' standing as one of the group's most enduring songs. Her appearance on the show gave the audience a direct look at the artist behind the record, performing the song decades after it first became a hit.
The segment centered on the duet itself, with Hudson using her own vocal background to join Reeves in bringing the song to life for the crowd. The pairing highlighted the lasting reach of Reeves's music, with a new generation of viewers getting to see the song performed live alongside one of today's prominent vocalists.
The performance offered a rare pairing of Motown history with a contemporary star, as Hudson and Reeves traded and blended vocals on a song that has remained a staple of American music for more than sixty years.
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