H.E.R. Opens Up About Her Filipino Heritage and 'Forgotten Island' Project
The singer traces her artistry back to her family's musical background and her heritage.
H.E.R. sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about her Filipino heritage, her project 'Forgotten Island,' and the musical family that shaped her upbringing. The conversation gave Hudson and the studio audience a window into the cultural roots and family history behind the artist's work.
H.E.R. has previously used appearances on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to reveal different sides of her artistry, including a segment demonstrating her range across multiple instruments beyond her work as a singer and songwriter. This latest visit shifted the focus toward her personal background, with H.E.R. speaking to how her Filipino culture and family's musical history have informed her identity as an artist.
Much of the discussion centered on 'Forgotten Island,' with H.E.R. explaining how the project connects to shining a light on Filipino culture. She also spoke about coming from a musical family, tracing the origins of her own artistic path back to those early influences.
The appearance follows H.E.R.'s recent conversation on the same show about the journey behind her identity, part of a broader pattern of the artist using her time with Hudson to go beyond her music and speak candidly about her personal story, as detailed in prior coverage of H.E.R.'s conversation about her identity.
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