TuneIn Offers Live Audio Stream of First Presidential Debate of 2020

The debate happens Sept. 29 at 9 p.m.

TuneIn offers a live audio stream of the first presidential debate of 2020 between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump via "The 2020 Election" channel experience on Tuesday, September 29 from 9:00 PM to 10:30 PM ET.

The first presidential debate will be moderated by FOX News' Chris Wallace and take place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Explore "The 2020 Election" channel for free via TuneIn's mobile app and website.

Upcoming, TuneIn will offer listeners a live audio stream of the Vice Presidential Debate on Wednesday, October 7 between California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, which will be moderated by Susan Page of USA Today, and will take place at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

