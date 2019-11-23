Tune In To The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS Tomorrow Night!

The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS is where the world's biggest artists and Pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.

The "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.

The "2019 American Music Awards" is sponsored by Dolby, T-Mobile and Wells Fargo.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk