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Tubi to Release R.L. Stine's THE BABYSITTER Adaptation

The thriller follows a teenager taking a babysitting job while a prowler terrorizes her town.

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Tubi to Release R.L. Stine's THE BABYSITTER Adaptation

Tubi has announced the next film in its continued partnership with R.L. Stine: a live-action adaptation of THE BABYSITTER, coming to Tubi in 2027.

Synopsis

Desperate to earn enough money for a prestigious writing program, sixteen-year-old Jenny takes a babysitting job despite a prowler terrorizing girls across town. When threatening phone calls begin and a dangerous fugitive surfaces in town, Jenny grows suspicious of everyone around her as the danger begins closing in.

Credits

Produced by Blue Ice, the film is written by Jem Garrard and directed by Trevor Calverley, executive produced by Lance Samuels, Joan Waricha, Jane Stine, and Jem Garrard, and produced by Dan Bernard, Yvonne Bernard, Tebogo Maila, Darren Cameron, and Adam Friedlander.

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