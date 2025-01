Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy® Award-winning, Golden Globe® Award-nominated and GRAMMY® Award-nominated comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards® for the fifth consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show. The Awards take place Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, 8–11:30 p.m. live ET/5–8:30 p.m. live PT.

The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

The show will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Previously, Noah hosted the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards®, the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®, and the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Follow Trevor Noah on X @TrevorNoah.

The GRAMMY Awards® are the only peer-recognized accolade in music and are voted on by the Recording Academy®'s voting membership body of music makers who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

