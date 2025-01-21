Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EmmyÂ®Â Award-winning, Golden GlobeÂ®Â Award-nominated and GRAMMYÂ®Â Award-nominated comedianÂ Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 67th Annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ®Â for the fifth consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show. The Awards take placeÂ Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, 8â€“11:30 p.m. live ET/5â€“8:30 p.m. live PT.

The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

The showÂ will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Previously, Noah hosted the 63rd Annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ®, the 64th Annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ®, the 65thÂ Annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ®, and the 66thÂ Annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ®. Follow Trevor Noah on X @TrevorNoah.

The GRAMMY AwardsÂ®Â are the only peer-recognized accolade in music and are voted on by the Recording AcademyÂ®'s voting membership body of music makers who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

