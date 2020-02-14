Tony Winner Tamara Tunie And Mark Blane To Star In Mystery Drama GHOST BIKE

Tamara Tunie has been set to star in Ghost Bike, a dramatic indie short film, directed and written by Mark Blane (upcoming recurring role in the J.J. Abrams/Sara Bareilles helmed AppleTV+ drama Little Voice). Ghost Bike is Blane's follow-up to his debut feature film Cubby which had an international festival run and North American release in theaters and on VOD platforms in 2019. Cubby, which Blane starred in, wrote, and co-directed, was recently nominated in the "Buried Treasure" category of the 26th Annual Chlotrudis Awards for Independent Film. Shooting for Ghost Bike gets underway this month in New York City.

Tunie, currently on FOX's drama Almost Family, is playing Fran, the mother of a 25 year old young man who was killed in a tragic bicycle accident shrouded by nefarious circumstances. The narrative takes place in a Greek diner with the communion of four characters: Fran (Tunie), Dean (portrayed by Mike Doyle of NBC's New Amsterdam), his husband Lad (played by director Blane), and Ellie (played by Carly Blane). The screenplay is described as an episodic socio-political drama in which The Twilight Zone meets John Ridley's AMERICAN CRIME series.

Tolbert Studios' Charles Tolbert (Cubby, Brooklyn Castle) and WorldWhy's Jenna Mack (In The Grey, Charlie Rose) are Executive Producers and siblings Mark and Carly Blane are Producers. Henry Russell Bergstein CSA (Emmy nominated for HBO's Succession) is casting. James Bartol (Impossible Monsters, Cubby) is Production Designer, and Jeffrey Williams (Lion Babe) is the Wardrobe Stylist.



Tunie's most recognized for her role as Dr. Melinda Warner in Law & Order SVU and on film in the Denzel Washington drama Flight. She is the recipient of a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Musical for Spring Awakening. She also won a 2016 Obie Award for Distinguished Performance in Familiar. Tunie is repped by Sarah Fargo of Paradigm and Steven Adams at Alta Global Media. Doyle is repped by Randi Golstein at Gersh. Mark Blane is repped by Craig Dorfman of Frontline.





