Kristen Stewart Talks Renovating a 100-Year-Old Movie Theater on THE TONIGHT SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Kristen Stewart stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about renovating a 100-year-old movie theater, a project she detailed alongside her work on the new film The Wrong Girls. The conversation gave Fallon and the studio audience a look at how Stewart has been spending time off camera as much as on it.

Stewart also discussed her Oscar nomination and her move into directing, giving viewers insight into her expanding career beyond acting. The appearance touched on multiple sides of her current work, from behind-the-camera ambitions to her latest onscreen role.

Much of the segment centered on The Wrong Girls, with Stewart describing talking to cats as part of the film. The detail added a lighter note to a conversation that otherwise ranged across her directing pursuits and awards recognition.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...