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Kristen Stewart Puts THE TONIGHT SHOW Audience Through a Trivia Test About Herself

Audience members faced off to see how much they actually know about the actress.

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Kristen Stewart sat back and watched as THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon put its studio audience to the test, quizzing attendees on trivia questions about her. The segment, dubbed a Tonight Show Guest Test, turned the spotlight away from Stewart herself and onto how well the crowd could answer questions about her.

The format gave Fallon a chance to gauge just how familiar the audience was with Stewart, with the actress on hand to react to the answers as they came in. Rather than a traditional sit-down interview, the bit leaned into game-show style suspense, with Stewart's reactions serving as part of the segment.

Fallon's Tonight Show Guest Test segments typically place a celebrity guest in the position of judge, watching the audience attempt to prove their knowledge under pressure.

The full show is available to stream on Peacock. Stewart's segment offered a lighter, audience-driven moment distinct from the usual round of career-focused interview questions that guests on the program often field.

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