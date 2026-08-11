Ravyn Lenae Performs HANDLE on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Ravyn Lenae took the stage as the musical guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing her song Handle for the studio audience and viewers at home. The appearance placed her in the program's dedicated musical guest slot, a segment that typically gives artists a single uninterrupted performance rather than a sit-down interview.

The performance centered entirely on Handle, delivered live without an accompanying conversation segment, giving Lenae a direct showcase for the track in front of Fallon's audience.

The episode featuring Lenae's performance is available to stream as part of the broader show on Peacock, following the program's standard format for late-night musical appearances.

The segment offered a straightforward look at Lenae performing the song in a live television setting, unfolding as a standalone musical moment within the night's episode.

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