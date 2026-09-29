Tom Hollander Joins THE AUDACITY for Season 2

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AMC Global Media announced that Actor, Critics' Choice and BAFTA Award-winner and Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominee Tom Hollander (Dune: Prophecy, The Uprising) is joining the cast of THE AUDACITY, the satirical drama from Emmy Award-winner Jonathan Glatzer (Succession, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul) in a recurring role for its highly-anticipated second season. Premiering on AMC and AMC+ in 2027, Hollander will portray 'Big Tim,' the mythical Cupertino executive referenced throughout the first season. The first season of THE AUDACITY is currently streaming on AMC+ and via The AMC Collection on Netflix.

Executive producer, writer and showrunner Jonathan Glatzer commented: 'We are absurdly fortunate to have Tom Hollander joining our already terrific cast. He makes everything he's in smarter, funnier and more dangerous, often at the same time. We're enormously thrilled.'

With production on the eight-episode season currently underway in Vancouver, Canada, the Silicon Valley drama stars a powerhouse ensemble, including Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg, Meaghan Rath, Paul Adelstein, Everett Blunck, Thailey Roberge and Ava Marie Telek.

Hollander will portray 'Big Tim,' the powerful tech billionaire and CEO of Cupertino, whose carefully curated public persona masks his insatiable appetite for control and revenge. As previously announced, the upcoming season sees Miriam Shor (Pluribus, American Fiction, Younger) joining the cast in a heavily recurring role as Randy Flemming, a shrewd and unintimidated FBI Agent who enjoys the hunt like a cat relishes playing with a mouse; Jess McLeod (Normal, She's Nonbinary) being upped to series regular, reprising their role as Harper, the brilliant, pink-haired Chief Technology Officer of the newly formed, data-mining startup P.I.N.A.T.A.; and Usman Ally (Veep, God's Favorite Idiot, The Pitt) joining the cast in a series regular role of Byron Zandani, a senior Silicon Valley lawyer, who is constantly trying to put out proverbial fires and to navigate ethically ambiguous decisions.

Hollander is repped by Anonymous Content, WME and United Agents.

About The Audacity

THE AUDACITY is set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley and takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO (Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. A darkly comedic drama that confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling an ever-changing world.

Magnussen stars as Duncan Park, Goldberg as Dr. JoAnne Felder, Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph, Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, Helberg as Martin Phister, Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister, Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder, Blunck as Orson Stern, Roberge as Tess Phister and Telek as Jamison Park-Hoffsteader.

THE AUDACITY comes from executive producer, writer and showrunner Jonathan Glatzer and executive producer Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). THE AUDACITY is an AMC Studios Production, with AMC Global Media holding the worldwide rights to the series.

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